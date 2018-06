New ZOIDS WILD Promo Video Has Been Released Ahead Of Premiere

For most people who grew up on the western end of the world;was something that played a huge role in our lives. One of the shows that used to air on the anime block was an animal mecha series named Zoids. A much more lighthearted mecha fighting series that was in the vein ofbut with animals instead of humanoids.Well now after more than a decade and only a few new series since; Zoids is back with a brand new series;. This new series will be doing away with the structured combat angle, it seems, in favor of a more survivalist approach with different factions and their Zoids.A new promo trailer was dropped for hit series that can be checked out below!Excited for the new series?hits airwaves in Japan on July 7th!