New ZOIDS WILD Promo Video Has Been Released Ahead Of Premiere
For most people who grew up on the western end of the world; Toonami was something that played a huge role in our lives. One of the shows that used to air on the anime block was an animal mecha series named Zoids. A much more lighthearted mecha fighting series that was in the vein of Gundam but with animals instead of humanoids.
After 12 years a new Zoids project has been announced. Now, about a month away from release, a new promo video has surfaced for Zoids Wild! Hit the jump to watch!
Well now after more than a decade and only a few new series since; Zoids is back with a brand new series; Zoids Wild. This new series will be doing away with the structured combat angle, it seems, in favor of a more survivalist approach with different factions and their Zoids.
A new promo trailer was dropped for hit series that can be checked out below!
Excited for the new series? Zoids Wilds hits airwaves in Japan on July 7th!
