NINJA BOX: Hit Switch Game Will Be Getting A New Web Series

Ninja Box,the hit Nintendo Switch game, is getting its own web anime! Hit the jump to find out when and where to catch this new web series!

The Nintendo Switch had released an incredibly fun "Secret base creation role-playing game", last September, titled Ninja Box, that followed a young boy and an outrageous ninja, as they try to build a secret base by his home. When the game released it was a hit with the fans. In fact, it was so much of a hit that now, the game will be receiving a new web series! A trailer for the anime can be seen below, check it out!







Bandai Namco Entertainment will be releasing the series on the Ninja Box website, Youtube, Coro Coro channel and Bandai Channel. Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the usual place! Ninja Box premiers on August 8th.

