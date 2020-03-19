NO GUNS LIFE: Promo Released For The Show's Second Half

When Tasuku Karasuma's No Guns Life released, in 2014, in the pages of Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine; it is safe to assume no one expected would be as much of a hit as it has been. The series even spawned a highly successful anime series, that has been running since its release in October. Now, it looks like the show's second half is coming very soon!



Now, it looks like fans can get a taste of what is to come with a brand new promo for the series' second half! With the series set to release this spring, the new promo promises a ton of new and exciting moments to happen in the series! Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new series? Ready to sar watching the second half? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! No Guns Life releases, in Japan, on April 9th!