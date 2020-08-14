NOBLESSE: First Official Trailer Released For Crunchyroll Original

Another new original series is coming to Crunchyroll with the manhwa turned anime, Noblesse . Hit the jump to check out the brand new trailer to the dark and exciting anime!

Published in WEBTOONS in 2014 by creators Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee, Noblesse is a supernatural action manhwa series that has published multiple chapters and has even had a spin-off comic released in 2016. In 2019, the manga was able to publish an epilogue for the series as well.

When the book initially released, a 30-minute anime titled Noblesse: Awakening was created by Production I.G. and is even still streaming on Crunchyroll! However, it has been four years since fans have seen the series on the small screen, until now!

With the help of Crunchyroll and WEBTOON, Noblesse will be coming to screens as a Crunchyroll Original and promises to expand on the manhwa in ways that the 30-minute anime couldn't. To help announce the project, a brand new promo for the anime has been released and features a ton of new footage!

With the series coming this October, this will make an excellent addition for the Halloween season! Make sure to check out the new promo and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!





Raizel awakens from his 820-year slumber. He holds the special title of Noblesse , a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all other Nobles. In an attempt to protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him at Ye Ran High School, where Raizel learns the simple and quotidian routines of the human world through his classmates. However, the Union, a secret society plotting to take over the world, dispatches modified humans and gradually encroaches on Raizel's life, causing him to wield his mighty power to protect those around him… After 820 years of intrigue, the secrets behind his slumber are finally revealed, and Raizel's absolute protection as the Noblesse begins!



Noblesse will premiere on Crunchyroll this October!