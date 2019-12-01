OKKO'S INN Anime Film Shares New English Subtitled Trailer
The official GKIDS Films YouTube channel has uploaded a new 39-second English-subtitled trailer for the slice of life supernatural anime film Okko's Inn. The movie hit Japan in 2018 and will have a limited run in U.S. theaters thanks to company GKIDS. The trailer introduces the main characters, shows its setting and gives a link to learn more about the film.
Studios Madhouse and DLE's slice of life supernatural anime film, Okko's Inn, has released a new English-subtitled trailer. Here is more information on the movie.
The movie aired on September 21, 2018 and was produced by the following companies: TV Tokyo, Nihon Ad Systems, Kodansha, AT-X, GAGA, NADA Holdings and Aeon Entertainment. Kitarou Kousaka served as the director, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, Reiko Yoshida wrote the script and Sakura Fujiwara performed the ending theme Mata Ashita.
The anime series aired from April 8, 2018 to September 23, 2018 with 24 episodes in total. The same studio animating the movie worked on this series, Madhouse and DLE. The anime adapted the manga series of the same name. The manga has been publishing since 2006.
After losing her parents in a car accident, Okko goes to live in the countryside with her grandmother, who runs a traditional Japanese inn built on top of an ancient spring said to have healing waters. While she goes about her chores and prepares to become the inn’s next caretaker, Okko discovers there are spirits who live there that only she can see – not scary ones, but welcoming ghosts who keep her company, play games and help her navigate her new environment. The inn’s motto is that it welcomes all and will reject none, and this is soon put to the test as a string of new guests challenge Okko’s ability to be a gracious host. But ultimately Okko discovers that dedicating herself to others becomes the key to taking care of herself. The latest feature from famed anime studio Madhouse and director Kitaro Kosaka, who was a key animator on numerous classic films at the venerable Studio Ghibli, seamlessly blends immersive, idyllic landscapes with the storybook charm of Okko’s beloved ghosts. Okko’s Inn delivers a rare ghost story that –despite several floating characters – is firmly grounded in the trials and joys of humanity.
Okko's Inn is out on April 2019
