OUR LAST CRUSADE OR THE RISE OF A NEW WORLD: New Video Reveals Multiple Staff Details And Premiere Date

A New Promo has been released for the upcoming anime Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World . Hit the jump for all of the new footage and information, including when the series will premiere!

In 2017, creators Kei Sazane and Ao Nekonabe launched the fantasy series Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World. Since its release, the light novel series has released seven volumes with more still planning to release.

Telling the story of star-crossed lovers, a knight is taken by the beauty of a woman who uses magic on the opposing side. The young woman is also smitten by the young man, and from that point forward, the two are caught in an endless battle to find peace between to warring sides so that their love can grow.

While the tale is as old as time, the series is still entirely new; however this has not stopped its popularity as the series has already been greenlit for an anime that is coming this year! Recently, a brand new promo was released that features not only the ending song "Cage of Ice" by Sora Amamiya as the main character Aliceliese Lou Nebulis IX but also its release date! New staff announcements were also revealed, which include Shinpei Aoki, Minoru Maeda, and Shiho Mizumoto as Additional Design, Art Director/Art Design, and Color Design, respectively, to name a few.

With the series getting ready to stream on Funimation, make sure to stay tuned for more updates! Also, don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual spot!





A great war has raged for years between the scientifically advanced Empire and Nebulis, the realm of magical girls—until the youngest knight ever to receive the title of the Empire's strongest meets the princess of the rival nation. Though they are sworn enemies, the knight is taken by her beauty and dignity, and the princess is moved by his strength and way of life. Will the fighting between them ever be allowed to end?



Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World will premiere on Funimation this October!