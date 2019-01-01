PASTEL MEMORIES Anime Series Has A Total Count Of 12 Episodes

The streaming online company Amazon has listed the upcoming adventure anime series Pastel Memories with 12 episodes for its first season. The anime is adapting the mobile game of the same name and will have three Blu-ray and DVD releases, each of them with 4 episodes.
Project No.9 is the studio animating this project which will be broadcasted on the following networks: TOKYO MX, KBS and BS. The release date is January 7, 2019. Here is the staff and cast working on the series.
Staff
Director - Yasuyuki Shinozaki
Sound Director - Yuuichi Imaizumi
Studio - Project No.9
Producers - MAGES., Furyu
Cast
Rie Murakawa as Yuina Machiya
Naomi Oozora as Michi Edogawabashi
Yukiyo Fujii as kaoruko Nijouin
Yumi Uchiyama as Irina leskova
Mariko Toribe as Ayaka Sakaki
Hiyori Nitta as Izumi Asagi
The opening theme is Believe in Sky by Asami Imai and the ending theme is Sparkle Power by Iketeru Hearts. The mobile game this anime is based on has the same title and was released in Japan on October 23, 2017 for both iOS and Android devices. FuRyu both developed and published it as a role-playing video game.
The story takes place in a future Akihabara where otaku culture has declined. Players play as a shopkeeper of an otaku shop. Together with the heroines who are in fact otaku girls, the shopkeeper start helping people claim their lost otaku memories back.
Pastel Memories launches on January 7, 2019