PERSONA 5: THE ANIMATION: STARS AND OURS Shares New Trailer

Studio CloverWorks' action supernatural fantasy anime series, Persona 5 the Animation , has released a new promotional video for the upcoming special episode Stars and Ours . Here is more information.

The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second trailer for the upcoming special episode of the Persona franchise, Stars and Ours. This special episode will air in March 2019 and its trailer shows scenes from the actual project with heavy action scenes, introducing the characters appearing in it and the title reveal.

Masashi Ishihama directs the anime, Satoki Iida is the sound director, Tomohisa Taguchi and Shishou Igarashi write the storyboards. Previous opening themes were BREAK IN TO BREAK OUT and Dark Sun. The ending themes are INFINITY and Autonomy, everything produced by Lyn.

Cast

Jun Fukuyama as Ren Amamiya

Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima

Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa

Mamoru Miyano as Ryuuji Sakamoto

Nana Mizuki as Ann Takamaki

The anime series is adapting the manga series titled Persona 5 written and illustrated by Hisato Murasaki. Ura Sunday serializes it and has been publishing since September 15, 2016. A new anime titled Persona 5: The Animation: The Day Breakers was released on September 6, 2018 and its English licensed by Aniplex of America.







“Persona 5: The Animation: Stars and Ours" next episode anime teaser PV. Coming March 2019 pic.twitter.com/yZyPGZ2gGB — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) December 30, 2018