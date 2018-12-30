 PERSONA 5: THE ANIMATION: STARS AND OURS Shares New Trailer
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

PERSONA 5: THE ANIMATION: STARS AND OURS Shares New Trailer

PERSONA 5: THE ANIMATION: STARS AND OURS Shares New Trailer

Studio CloverWorks' action supernatural fantasy anime series, Persona 5 the Animation, has released a new promotional video for the upcoming special episode Stars and Ours. Here is more information.

MemoAcebo | 12/30/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: Moetron
The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second trailer for the upcoming special episode of the Persona franchise, Stars and Ours. This special episode will air in March 2019 and its trailer shows scenes from the actual project with heavy action scenes, introducing the characters appearing in it and the title reveal.

Masashi Ishihama directs the anime, Satoki Iida is the sound director, Tomohisa Taguchi and Shishou Igarashi write the storyboards. Previous opening themes were BREAK IN TO BREAK OUT and Dark Sun. The ending themes are INFINITY and Autonomy, everything produced by Lyn.
 
Cast
Jun Fukuyama as Ren Amamiya
Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima
Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa
Mamoru Miyano as Ryuuji Sakamoto
Nana Mizuki as Ann Takamaki
 
The anime series is adapting the manga series titled Persona 5 written and illustrated by Hisato Murasaki. Ura Sunday serializes it and has been publishing since September 15, 2016. A new anime titled Persona 5: The Animation: The Day Breakers was released on September 6, 2018 and its English licensed by Aniplex of America.
 

 

Persona 5: The Animation: Stars and Ours is out on March 2019
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...