PERSONA 5: THE STAGE Has Just Announced A Brand New Run Coming To Japan

The stage play based on the hit game, Persona 5, has just announced a brand new run that will be showing. Hit the jump to get more info!

In a brief bit of news coming out of the world of Persona; after the hit stage play based on Atlus' RPG, Persona 5, Marvelous announced that the play would be returning in the fall of 2020! The new play will now be showing in Osaka and Yokohama and feature the returns of a lot of the main cast! While not much more news has been released on ticket sales or theater locations, the news will most likely come as the release inches closer, next year.







Excited for the new play? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Persona 5 the stage, releases in Japan, in October 2020!

