PICTURE ELEMENT: Japanese Visual Effects Company Files For Bankruptcy
Founded in 2011, Picture Element inc. , is a Japanese vidual effects company that has managed to get work on some very successful live action anime films such as the Rurouni Kenshin films, Attack on Titan, Parasyte and Shin Godzilla. In recent news, the company has had to announce that they will be filing for bankruptcy. The news comes after the announcement that the company was in debt for the equivalent amount of $1.80 million to 64 accreditors.
Considering the company has had such a successful track record of even working on films like the live action Kiki's Delivery Service and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo. Hopefully the company can see its way through this rough patch. We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments.
