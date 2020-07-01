PLUNDERER: New Anime Series Reveals How Many Episodes Are In The Season
Suu Minazuki's manga series Plunderer, was recently announced to have an anime series announced tto release very soon. Now, it seems that just before the premier of the first episode, fans have an answer as to how long the season is going to be. The series is set to release this week and fans can expect the season to have 24 episodes to look forward to; either in Japan, or streaming as it releases on Funimation.
Brand new anime series, Plunderer, has revealed how many episodes we can expect in the first season. Hit the jump to check out how many can be expected!
Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Plunderer releases on January 8th!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]