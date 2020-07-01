 PLUNDERER: New Anime Series Reveals How Many Episodes Are In The Season
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

PLUNDERER: New Anime Series Reveals How Many Episodes Are In The Season

PLUNDERER: New Anime Series Reveals How Many Episodes Are In The Season

Brand new anime series, Plunderer, has revealed how many episodes we can expect in the first season. Hit the jump to check out how many can be expected!

marvelfreek94 | 1/7/2020
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Suu Minazuki's manga series Plunderer, was recently announced to have an anime series announced tto release very soon. Now, it seems that just before the premier of the first episode, fans have an answer as to how long the season is going to be. The series is set to release this week and fans can expect the season to have 24 episodes to look forward to; either in Japan, or streaming as it releases on Funimation



Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Plunderer releases on January 8th! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...