POKEMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION CG Film Coming To Netflix

Netflix is bringing the CG film, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, to the streaming service! Hit the jump to figure out when to watch it!

It looks like the hit CG film Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is coming to Netflix, thanks to them and the Pokemon Company. The news may not be a lot but this will come as a big surprise to many fans and will surely be watched by many as soon as the movie hits the service. There was also a trailer released ahead of the movie as well. Check it out below!







Luckily, the release date to the film was also released! Excited for the new release? Share your thoughts in the comments! Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be hitting Netflix on Pokemon day, on February 27th!

