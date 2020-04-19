POKEMON: New Anime Series Has Been Postponed Due To COVID-19

The brand new Pokemon anime has recently began airing new episodes, however, due to the pandemic; it looks like there will be a pause for new episodes. Hit the jump for more info.

Pokemon has been airing its anime series for decades. Multiple series spanning multiple games that have been released for Nintendo. The anime features the main protagonist, Ash Ketchum nad his partner Pokemon, Pikachu, on an adventure to be the very best like no one ever was. The series has been a big hit and has been translated in multiple languages and aired in many countries.

The most recent anime series is loosely adapted from the recent releases of Pokemon Sword and Shield. Ash finds himself in a new region and joins with a second protagonist; a new character named Go. Go and his start, the new fire type Scorbunny, Have a dream of capturing all of the pokemon and join Ash on his journey as well.

Recently, an announcement came from the official Twitter of Pokemon that the series, after premiering this past November, would be going on a hiatus as they are unable to continue production on the series due to COVID-19. While this comes as a bit of a disappointment for fans, it is ultimately for the best. The series will be airing re runs of the series starting next week.





