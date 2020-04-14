PRINCESS CONNECT! RE:DIVE Releases Creditless OP And Ending Theme

Based on the smartphone RPG, Princess Connect! Re: Dive has a brand new anime that has released new creditless videos of the new OP and ending theme. Hit the jump for more information!

Cygames' smartphone RPG video game Princess Connect! Re: Dive introduced fans to the "Gourmet Guild". The game alows players to play as teh gourmet guild with the RPG mechanic as players learn more about the world and characters. The video game has done so well that the studio CygamesPictures, has created a new anime based on the game!

The isekai setting tells the story of a young man who awakens in a fantasy world with no memory and he and a team of unique and diverse girls begin their journey in the new world. The anime recently released, in Japan, and has been a hit with viewers who watch at home or streaming on Crunchyroll.

With the success of the new series, a couple of fun new videos were released. The new videos are creditless versions of the opening and ending themes of the series. The opening performing "Lost Princess" and the ending using the song "Still Walking with My Friends". Both songs are performed by cast members of the series. Check it out below!



Opening:







Ending:





Loving the new series so far? Plan on playing the RPG? We would love to hear your thoughts in the commetns! Princess Connect! Re: Dive is still broadcasting!