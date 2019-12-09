PROMARE: New English Dubbed Clip Released Ahead Of Western Release

Promare is coming to the west in a special theater release. Hit the jump to check out a brand new English dubbed clip of the film!

GKIDS has started streaming a brand new, English dubbed, clip of Studio Trigger and XFlag's Promare. The film is set to come to the west coast at the end of the month, for the first time, and the new clip feature the character Galo, taking on a trifecta of mad burnish. Make sure to check the clip out below!







Promare is set to release , in the US, on September 17th and 19th and on the 20th in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York. The film is set to come to Canada on September 22nd-24th. Excited for the new release? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

