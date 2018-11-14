PSYCHO-PASS: SINNERS OF THE SYSTEM Is Getting A Manga Adaptation

The anime film from original character designer Akira Amano, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System - Tsumi to Batsu , is getting a manga series adaptation. Here is what we know so far.

official psycho-pass website has announced that the anime film trilogy Psycho-Pass Sinners of the System will be getting its own manga series, each film will be getting a different manga. Natsuo Sai is providing the illustrations for these books. There is no information on who is writing the story.



The first volume, which adapts the first movie Case 1 Tsumi to Batsu, will be published by Mag Garden on January 25, the same day the movie will hit theaters in Japan. The site does not give more information on the release dates of the next volumes of the manga, it says that Case 2 will be serialized and published sequentially. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know. Thehas announced that the anime film trilogy Psycho-Pass Sinners of the System will be getting its own manga series, each film will be getting a different manga. Natsuo Sai is providing the illustrations for these books. There is no information on who is writing the story.The first volume, which adapts the first movie Case 1 Tsumi to Batsu, will be published by Mag Garden on January 25, the same day the movie will hit theaters in Japan. The site does not give more information on the release dates of the next volumes of the manga, it says that Case 2 will be serialized and published sequentially. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.

The second film, First Guardian, is out on February 15, 2019 and the third one, Beyond Enthusiasm has no release date yet. Tsumo to Batsu has the voice actors Kenji Nojima as Ginoza Nobuchika and Ayane Sakura as Mika Shimotsuki. First Guardian has Kinryuu Arimoto as Tomomi Masaoka and Hiroki Touchi as Teppei Sugou. Onshuu no Kanata ni only lists one voice actor in Tomokazu Seki as Shinya Kougami.