RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF BUNNY GIRL SENPAI Launches Original Soundtrack

Studio CloverWorks' comedy romance school anime series, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , has released its original soundtrack CD. Here is more information on the music.

is now out in the ao-buta website. The CD is going for 3,000 yen plus tax which is close to $26.41 plus tax and it does not include anything else, just the CD with the music from the anime series. The OST performed by fox capture plan includes 31 original tracks. Some of them are Youth Pigs, Mai, Please help me, First Love Man and Fireworks.

The anime series started airing on October 4, it has 7 episodes of a total of 13 out right now, Aniplex of America has the English license and you can catch it in Crunchyroll.

The anime is also getting a film that serves as a sequel to the anime series.

The upcoming film adaptation is produced by: Aniplex, Tokyo MX, Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures, Nagoya Broadcasting Network, BS11, ABC Animation and Kadokawa. CloverWorks is animating it and there is no information on the cast and staff behind it as of right now.