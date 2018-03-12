RELEASE THE SPYCE Anime Series Is Getting A Mobile Game Adaptation
The official KADOKAWA YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second trailer for the upcoming mobile game adaptation of action anime series Release the Spyce. The video presents the main characters, the release date and the official title of the new project. The game is called "Release the Spyce: Secret Fragrance" and will be out on spring 2019.
Studio Lay-duce's upcoming action school anime series, Release the Spyce, has revealed its new mobile game adaptation. Here is more information on the new title.
The game's official site has pre-registration available and has a countdown that will end on December 9, giving fans and players new information on the title. The game will be out for both iOS and Android devices. The anime series is directed by Akira Satou, Akiko Fujita is the sound director, Namori (the original creator) is helping with development and Takahiro is under series composition.
The series has been airing since October 22, 2018 and airs on Mondays. It is produced by Lantis and Pony Canyon. Ponycan USA has the license for North America. The manga series is written and illustrated by Meia Mitsuki, published by ASCII Media Works in the Dengeki G's Comic Magazine. It has been publishing since January 30, 2018.
To everyone around her, Momo lives a quiet life of solitude: going to school and keeping to herself. To the members of the private intelligence agency Tsukikage, she is their newest recruit, learning to hone her skills to help fight against a global crime organization. Under the guidance of senior member Yuki, Momo undergoes a series of dangerous, deadly and diabolical training scenarios and missions. With each victory, Momo's confidence in her skills grows but it'll take more than that to help keep not just her home but the world safe.
Release the Spyce Secret Fragrance is out on Spring 2019
