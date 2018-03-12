RELEASE THE SPYCE Anime Series Is Getting A Mobile Game Adaptation

Studio Lay-duce's upcoming action school anime series, Release the Spyce , has revealed its new mobile game adaptation. Here is more information on the new title.

The official KADOKAWA YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second trailer for the upcoming mobile game adaptation of action anime series Release the Spyce. The video presents the main characters, the release date and the official title of the new project. The game is called "Release the Spyce: Secret Fragrance" and will be out on spring 2019.



The game's official site has pre-registration available and has a countdown that will end on December 9, giving fans and players new information on the title. The game will be out for both iOS and Android devices. The anime series is directed by Akira Satou, Akiko Fujita is the sound director, Namori (the original creator) is helping with development and Takahiro is under series composition.



The opening theme is Spatto! Spy & Spyce by Tsukikage and the ending theme is Hide & Seek by Tsukikage as well.

