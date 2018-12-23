REVISIONS Anime Series Previews Its Ending Theme In New Commercial

Th eofficial +Ultra YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second television commercial for the upcoming 3DCG action sci-fi anime series Revisions. The ending theme song is "Curtain Call" by WEAVER. The commercial has new footage of mecha battles, tensions rising between the main characters and shows the obstacles they will need to overcome.

The opening theme song is performed by The Oral Cigarettes and translates to "Do no misunderstand with selfishness". The anime has a release date of January 9, 2019 and will premiere on the Fuji TV slot in Japan. Netflix will stream the series one day after, it will be available on January 10, 2019.

Cast

Kouki Uchiyama as Daisuke Dojima Mikako Komatsu as Milo Nobunaga Shimazaki as Chang Gai Steiner Rie Takahashi as Chang Lu Steiner Manaka Iwami as Marin Temari Soma Saito as Keisuke Asano Yoko Hikasa as Chiharu Isurugi Yukari Tamura as Mukyu Isurugi Houchu Ohtsuka as Nicholas Sato Takahiro Sakurai as Mikio Dōjima Aya Endo as Yumiko Yazawa Masaki Terasoma as Ryōhei Kuroiwa Nobuo Tobita as Seiichiro Muta Yuka Terasaki as Kanae Izumi

Revisions is directed by Gorou Taniguchi, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, Makoto Fukami is under series composition, Sunao Chikaoka performs the character design and Shirogumi is the studio animating it.

Fuji TV is producing the series. The show is also getting a light novel adaptation. Kimura Yusui (Pepeben and others) is writing the novel and Hayakawa Shobo will be publishing it, which is planned for 3 volumes starting on December 2018. There is also an anthology series coming out that collects this work and a bonus short story, also publishing in December.

