REVISIONS Anime Series Previews Its Ending Theme In New Commercial

Th eofficial +Ultra YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second television commercial for the upcoming 3DCG action sci-fi anime series Revisions. The ending theme song is "Curtain Call" by WEAVER. The commercial has new footage of mecha battles, tensions rising between the main characters and shows the obstacles they will need to overcome.
The opening theme song is performed by The Oral Cigarettes and translates to "Do no misunderstand with selfishness". The anime has a release date of January 9, 2019 and will premiere on the Fuji TV slot in Japan. Netflix will stream the series one day after, it will be available on January 10, 2019.
Cast
Kouki Uchiyama as Daisuke Dojima
Mikako Komatsu as Milo
Nobunaga Shimazaki as Chang Gai Steiner
Rie Takahashi as Chang Lu Steiner
Manaka Iwami as Marin Temari
Soma Saito as Keisuke Asano
Yoko Hikasa as Chiharu Isurugi
Yukari Tamura as Mukyu Isurugi
Houchu Ohtsuka as Nicholas Sato
Takahiro Sakurai as Mikio Dōjima
Aya Endo as Yumiko Yazawa
Masaki Terasoma as Ryōhei Kuroiwa
Nobuo Tobita as Seiichiro Muta
Yuka Terasaki as Kanae Izumi
Revisions is directed by Gorou Taniguchi, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, Makoto Fukami is under series composition, Sunao Chikaoka performs the character design and Shirogumi is the studio animating it.
Fuji TV is producing the series. The show is also getting a light novel adaptation. Kimura Yusui (Pepeben and others) is writing the novel and Hayakawa Shobo will be publishing it, which is planned for 3 volumes starting on December 2018. There is also an anthology series coming out that collects this work and a bonus short story, also publishing in December.
"This is a prophecy for you, where five people will meet huge adversaries, and only you can protect everyone." Daisuke Toujima is a second-year high school student who was abducted when he was young. He was involved in a special phenomenon—Shibuya Drift—with his childhood friends Gai, Ru, Marimari, and Keisaku. They were transferred to the center of Shibuya over 300 years into the future. What's waiting for them is endless wilderness and forest, Interspersed ruin, future citizens, and "Revisions" which are huge mechanical monsters. Trampled by the monsters without understanding the situation, a girl who has the same name as the person who saved Daisuke when he was abducted, Miro, provided a mobile suit "String Puppet" and told them to save Shibuya. With separated paths, adversaries, destined prophecies, the boys, and girls are on their journey to return to their original time.
Revisions premieres on January 9, 2019