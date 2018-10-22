REVISIONS Anime Series Shares New Character Visuals

The official Revisions website has shared new character designs or visuals for the protagonists of the show. The images have the characters in their normal school attires as well as the battle suits they willl be using to combat foes.



Revisions is directed by Gorou Taniguchi, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, Makoto Fukami is under series composition, Sunao Chikaoka performs the character design and Shirogumi is the studio animating it. The voice cast is the following: Takashi Uchiyama as Daisuke Dojima, Umiko Komatsu as Miro, Shimaki Nobunaga as Steiner, Yi Takahashi as ZhangDew, Iwami Maika as Akira Karuwa and Saito Morimoto as Asano.



The series has as January 2019 release date and Fuji TV is producing it. The show is also getting a light novel adaptation. Kimura Yusui (Pepeben and others) is writing the novel and Hayakawa Shobo will be publishing it, which is planned for 3 volumes starting on December 2018. There is also an anthology series coming out that collects this work and a bonus short story, also publishing in December.













