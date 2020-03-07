RE:ZERO ~STARTING BREAK TIME FROM ZERO~: Super Deformed Comedy Series Announces Second Season

Sometimes it's nice to escape from the seriousness of reality, maybe kick back and play a game, or spend time with friends. Another, less entertained option would be to enter a world where you and your friends have changed into chibi forms, and every day is a new adventure of little to no gravity.
Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ separates the narrative weight and serious narrative of the mainline anime Re: Life in a different world from zero, and injects some cute humor into the mix. The main series was released in 2016 and is based on the light novel series Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- by Tappei Nagatsuki.
The light novel series and anime have also spawned a video game and two OVAs. The chibi spin-off to the series is the latest show to announce a return with brand new episodes. The series will be directed by Minoru Ashina and produced at Studio Puyukai with a large and talented staff.
Recently, it was revealed that the new season of Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ would be releasing this month! With the release coming a lot sooner than many expected, it's important to know what day to tune in! Make sure to share your thoughts on the new season in the comments!
Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ will premiere its second season on July 10th!
