RE:ZERO ~STARTING BREAK TIME FROM ZERO~: Super Deformed Comedy Series Announces Second Season

Hit comedy series Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ is getting a brand new second season! Hit the jump for more details on the hilarious anime and when to expect the premiere.

Sometimes it's nice to escape from the seriousness of reality, maybe kick back and play a game, or spend time with friends. Another, less entertained option would be to enter a world where you and your friends have changed into chibi forms, and every day is a new adventure of little to no gravity.

Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ separates the narrative weight and serious narrative of the mainline anime Re: Life in a different world from zero, and injects some cute humor into the mix. The main series was released in 2016 and is based on the light novel series Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- by Tappei Nagatsuki.

The light novel series and anime have also spawned a video game and two OVAs. The chibi spin-off to the series is the latest show to announce a return with brand new episodes. The series will be directed by Minoru Ashina and produced at Studio Puyukai with a large and talented staff.

Recently, it was revealed that the new season of Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ would be releasing this month! With the release coming a lot sooner than many expected, it's important to know what day to tune in! Make sure to share your thoughts on the new season in the comments!



Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ will premiere its second season on July 10th!