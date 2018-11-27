RILAKKUMA TO KAORU-SAN Stop-Motion Anime Has A New Promotional Video And Key Visual

The official Netflix Japan YouTube channel has uploaded a new 34 second trailer for the upcoming stop-motion anime series Rilakkuma to Kaoru-san. Making its debut in Netflix, the series' new video shows the main characters' daily life as we can see them enjoy their time together by eating and relaxing. The video does not give any story details away.



The series has an April 19, 2019 release date and will be available worldwide in Netflix. Masahito Kobayashi is directing the series, Ogigami Naoko is the scriptwriter and studio dwarf is providing the animation. The series will have 10 episodes in total and it commemorates the franchise's 15th anniversary.



The character of Rilakkuma was created by the company San-X and Aki Kondo. Re-Ment collaborated with San-X to create some merchandise based on the character. It has produced items like backpacks, dishware and stuffed animals. Rilakkuma made his debut in children picture books and it is now hitting the biggest streaming service in the world.





To celebrate 15th Anniversary in 2018, San-X's Rilakkuma will get short anime series that will be streamed exclusively on Netflix in spring 2019. Rilakkuma to Kaoru-san hits Netlfix on April 19, 2019