ROBIHACHI Original Anime Series Reveals New Promotional Video And Character Visual

The official PONY CANYON YouTube channel has uploaded a new 43 second promotional video on the upcoming original anime series RobiHachi. The video serves as an introduction for new fans, it presents the main characters, the setting of space, confirms the staff and cast and lets fans know it is coming soon. The key visual is a character design image where they can be seen from the back and side, giving a good look at them.

Staff

Original: Taiga Umatani

Director: Shinji Takamatsu (Binan Koukou Chikyuu Boueibu series)

Original Plan, Series Composition: Hiroko Kanesugi (Diabolik Lovers More,Blood)

Character Design: Yuuko Yahiro (Toji no Miko)

Concept Design: Shin Misawa (Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse storyboard)

Studio: Studio Comet

Cast

Lobby Yarge: Kazuya Nakai (Gakuen Basara)

Hadge Kita: Keisuke Koumoto (Watashi ga Motete Dousunda)

JPS-19 (Ikku): Daisuke Sakaguchi (Gintama series)

Yang: Tomokazu Sugita (K project)

Aro: Subaru Kimura (Dance with Devils series)

Gra: Shinnosuke Tokudome (Binan Koukou Chikyuu Boueibu Happy Kiss!)

The director, Shinji Takamatsu, and the studio behind the animation, Studio Comet, are working together again on a series. This is not the first time we see an space mecha anime being announced, this trend seems to be getting bigger.



The official site, robihachi.jp, has more information on the story of the series and character background. Right now there are six confirmed characters, however, more information is soon to come and we will keep you updated with this new original anime.

