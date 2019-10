Rooster Teeth Reveals RWBY Volume 7 Trailer and Premiere Date

Fantastic news for fans of Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang as not only is there a trailer and release date for Volume 7 of RWBY but it has also been greenlit for two additional volumes as well - check it out!

Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have fought hard alongside their friends to bring the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas, the northernmost Kingdom in Remnant. However, the futuristic urban-sprawl may hide just as much danger as the Grimm-infested tundra that surrounds it. Enemies and allies will collide as our heroes fight to stop Salem's forces, but banding together is dangerous when you don't know who you can trust.

At NYCC's officialpanel, fans were treated with a bevy of wonderful information regarding one of their favorite Rooster Teeth productions. Not only were they able to view the trailer for Volume 7, but Writer/Director Kerry Shawcross also confirmed the greenlighting of two additional volumes (8 and 9) of the series as well.As many fans are aware,is special because it is the first western-style anime to be distributed in Japan. It is produced by Rooster Teeth, which is based in Austin, Texas. Rooster Teeth is also responsible for other big names such asandYou can check out the official trailer for Volume 7 ofbelow to see what the Huntresses are up to now, and let us know what you think below!Volume 7 premieres November 2 exclusively on Rooster Teeth. Will you be watching?