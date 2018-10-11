RUMOR FIRE FORCE Might Be Getting This Anime Domain For Its Website

There has been a certain domain discovered for the anime adaptation of Atsushi Okubo's manga series Fire Force. The domain that has been found is fireforce-anime.jp and it leads to a page that is currently in development. There is also a picture down below with information directly from that site, it appears that it is indeed getting ready to launch.



Fire Force is written and illustrated by Atsushi Okubo and it tells the story of fire brigades fighting this mysterious force known as spontaneous human combustion where humans become living infernos called Infernals. The story follows Shinra Kusakabe, a.k.a Devil's Footprints, he can ignite his feet at will and is one of the best at the Special Fire Force Company 8. The story revolves around the battles between Infernals and humans.



Kodansha publishes it and Kodansha USA has the English license, the manga has 14 volumes out right now and has been publishing since September 23, 2015. The chapters have been collected into tankobon volumes. As soon as more information pops up on the anime, we will let you know.





