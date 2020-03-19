SAKURA WARS: New Promo Released For The Upcoming Anime

Based on the game series, Sakura Wars, has released a brand new promo for the second season. Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

The video game, Sakura Wars, had revealed that recently a new anime would be coming based on the series. The series would titeld Sakura Wars, just like the game, and is set to come this spring. The new series will also have the composer, Kohei Tanaka, who has worked on the previous game installments, as well!



Recently, a brand new trailer was released for the series. The new trailer also shows off brand new footage and the opening and ending themes, for the show. Make sure to check it out below!



Excited for the new series? Curious how it will relate to the games? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Sakura Wars releases, in Japan, on April 3rd!