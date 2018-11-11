 SARAZANMAI Gives Details On Its Story And Shares Character Designs
Studios MAPPA and Lapin Track's upcoming anime series, Sarazanmai, has revealed story information and some character designs. Here is more information on the series.

The Animate Girls Festival 2018 event ran this weekend and revealed new details on Sarazanmai's story and shared some character designs. The show's official summary is here:

The stage is Asakusa.
One day, three second-year middle school students — Kazuki Yasaka, Toi Kuji, and Enta Jinai — meet a kappa-like creature named Keppi, who is the self-proclaimed heir to the throne of Kappa Kingdom. Keppi forcibly takes the students' shirikodama (a mythical organ kappa steal through a person's anus) and they are transformed into kappa. Keppi informs them, "If you want to return to your former selves, you need to connect in 'that way' and you must bring me the shirikodama of zombies." Will the three boys be able to connect and take the shirikodama of zombies?

At the same time, two policemen, Reo Niiboshi and Mabu Akutsu, try to do something at the police box where they are stationed.


The voice cast is: Ayumu Murase, Kouki Uchiyama, Shun Horie, Junichi Suwabe, Mamoru Miyano and Yoshimasa Hosoya. The key visual you can find below features the main characters on a set of stairs with side characters looming in the background.
 

There is no information on the opening or ending themes. The series has a release date of April 2019 and will premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. MAPPA and Lapin Track are the studios animating this project.

The anime series will have a radio program titled Prezanmai and will launch on January. A Twitter account for the series' characters Reo and Mabu has been created and will be updated almost daily until March 31st. Kunihiko Ikuhara is directing, Kunihiko Ikuhara and Teruko Utsumi are under series composition, Kayoko Ishikawa is under character design and Yukari Hashimoto produces the music.
