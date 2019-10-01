SENRYU SHOJO Anime Series Reveals 4 New Cast Members And Visual

Author Masakuni Igarashi's comedy school shounen slice of life manga series, Senryuu Girl , has announced four new members for its anime adaptation and shared a visual. Here is more.

The official Senryu Girl website has shared four new cast members joining the upcoming comedy slice of life anime series. The anime adaptation of author Masakuni Igarashi's manga series has revealed the following actors and characters:









Rikako Aida as Koto Otsuki







Misaki Kuno as Kino Yakobe







Sumire Uesaka as Tao Hanakai

Staff

Director: Masato Jinbo

Series Composition: Masato Jinbo

Character Design: Maki Hashimoto

Studio: CONNECT

Cast

Kana Hanazawa as Nanako Yukishiro

Tasuku Katanaka as Eiji Busujima

The anime is hitting the screen in April and broadcasting in the following networks: MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. This manga series is written and illustrated by Masakuni Igarashi and has been publishing since October 19, 2016 with 7 volumes out right now. Kodansha publishes it and there is no English license at the moment.

Other work by Igarashi (as illustrator) includes Dekoboko Animation, a manga series that ran from June 3, 2015 to September 2, 2015 and has 2 volumes with 14 chapters in total. The series was serialized in the Weekly Shonen Magazine as well. As soon as there is more information on the anime, we will let you know.