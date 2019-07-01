Sentai Filmworks Acquires GRIMMS NOTES THE ANIMATION License

The anime series adaptation of authors Takashi Ooizumi and Mikine Minori's fantasy novel, Grimms Notes , has found its North American licensor in Sentai Filmworks. Here is more information.

Anime dubbing and distributing company Sentai Filmworks has announced its license acquisition of Grimms Notes the Animation, the anime adaptation of authors Takashi Ooizumi and Mikine Minori's novel. The company will distribute the series in the following countries: United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, Central America, Spain, Portugal, Scandinavia, and the Netherlands. The series will be simulcasting the series and will eventually release home video.

The networks broadcasting the series are: TBS and BS-TBS. The series has a January 10, 2019 premiere date for the first network and will hit BS-TBS two days later. The key visual attached to the trailer is a group shot of the main characters showing one of the books that will play a big role in the show as well as another handheld device.

Staff (translated from Japanese)

Original: "Grimnots" (Square Enix)

Director: Quei Sugawara

Series composition: Hiroshi Yamaguchi

Character design: Kentaro Matsumoto

Music: Future ancient orchestra

Acoustic director: Hiroko Togo

Animation Production: Brains Base

Opening Theme Song: Ayana Taketa "Innocent Notes" (Pony Canyon)

Ending theme song: i ☆ Ris "Endless Notes" (DIVE Ⅱ entertainment)

Cast (translated from Japanese)

Ex: Ryota Aisaka

Reina: Rena Ueda

Tao: Takuya Eguchi

Shain: Yui Kubota

Loki: Mizushima Universe

Curly: Ugasaka Sumire

Alice: Yui Kubota

Little Red Riding Hood: Risa Terida

Cinderella: Ren Ueda

Snow White: Yuki Aki

Robin Hood: Junji Majima

The video game that inspired this anime series is a mobile game developed by Square Enix and launched on January 20, 2016. It is available for both iOS and Android devices. The voice cast includes: Ryota Osaka as Ekusu, Rein Ueda as Reina, Miyu Kubota as Shane, Takuya Eguchi as Tao, Kengo Kawanishi as clovis, Shiori Izawa as Third, Yukiyo Fujii as Adah and Yuu Serrizawa as Fam.

The novel that inspired by the game published on May 15, 2017 and only has 1 volume with 3 chapters. Takashi Ooizumi wrote the story and Mikine Minori draws the art. The main characters include: Ex, Tao, Shane and Reina.