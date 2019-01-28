Sentai Filmworks Acquires License Of Original Anime THE PRICE OF SMILES

Anime streaming and dubbing company Sentai Filmworks has announced the North American license acquisition of original anime The Price of Smiles. This new original production celebrates Tatsunoko Productions' 55th anniversary. The anime will be streamed in "select digital outlets" and will eventually hit home video release. The series can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles.
The Price of Smiles premiered on January 4 and will have 12 episodes in its first season. Toshimasa Suzuki is on the director's chair, Shinichi Inozume is in charge of series composition, character design falls under Naoto Nakamura and Tsubasa Ito develops the music. The opening theme is Egao no Kanata by Chiho feat Majiko.
The story revolves around Princess Yuki, a woman who is filled with joy and idealism. She is thrust upon a kingdom full of danger as the Empire wants to attack the realm's security. Stella Shining, an imperial soldier will cross paths with Yuki and nations will clash.
Cast
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Joshua Ingram
Rina Satou as Leila Etoile
Nobutosho Canna as Harold Miller
Ryoutarou Okiayu as Izana Langford
Makoto Koichi as Uni Vanquish
Junya Enoki as Rene Vanquish
Yumiri Hanamori as Yuuki
Saori Hayami as Stella
On a world far removed from the Earth, there is a certain kingdom that's brimming with smiles. Fate thrusts young Princess Yuki, filled with idealism, joy, and innocence, into a station in life for which her most endearing qualities are ill-matched. Her kingdom faces grave danger as the Empire threatens the realm's security. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the conflict, an imperial soldier known as Stella Shining hides behind a facade. However, a time may come where her mask cracks, potentially costing her everything. Princess Yuki and Stella's paths will cross, and the fate of nations will follow.
