Sentai Filmworks Acquires License Of Original Anime THE PRICE OF SMILES

Tatsunoko Production's original anime series, The Price of Smiles , has found its North American licensor in Sentai Filmworks. Here is more information on the relatively-new show.

Anime streaming and dubbing company Sentai Filmworks has announced the North American license acquisition of original anime The Price of Smiles. This new original production celebrates Tatsunoko Productions' 55th anniversary. The anime will be streamed in "select digital outlets" and will eventually hit home video release. The series can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles.



The Price of Smiles premiered on January 4 and will have 12 episodes in its first season. Toshimasa Suzuki is on the director's chair, Shinichi Inozume is in charge of series composition, character design falls under Naoto Nakamura and Tsubasa Ito develops the music. The opening theme is Egao no Kanata by Chiho feat Majiko.



The story revolves around Princess Yuki, a woman who is filled with joy and idealism. She is thrust upon a kingdom full of danger as the Empire wants to attack the realm's security. Stella Shining, an imperial soldier will cross paths with Yuki and nations will clash.

Cast

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Joshua Ingram

Rina Satou as Leila Etoile

Nobutosho Canna as Harold Miller

Ryoutarou Okiayu as Izana Langford

Makoto Koichi as Uni Vanquish

Junya Enoki as Rene Vanquish

Yumiri Hanamori as Yuuki

Saori Hayami as Stella







