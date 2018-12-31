Sentai Filmworks Acquires License To Original Anime Series W'Z

Studio GoHands' upcoming action music anime series, W'z , has found its North American licensor in Sentai Filmworks. Here are the details on the acquisition and the series.

The anime dubbing and streaming company Sentai Filmworks has acquired the license to the original anime series W'z. The company will be distributing the anime to the following countries: United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Spain, and Portugal. The company will air the anime at the same time it airs is this winter and will release it on home video format in the future.

The new actors are: Akane Fujita as Haruka, Inori Minase as Senri, Atsumi Tanezaki as Hana, Minami Takahashi as Tamari and Youko Hikasa as Yuki. An image below shows the five characters with their official design for the anime.

The new members join the previously confirmed cast of: Katsumi Fukuhara, Toshiki Masuda, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Takuya Eguchi, Yoshinosuke Yamagami, Daisuke Namikawa and Jun Fukuyama. W'z will be premiereing on January 5, 2019.

The music is done by GOON TRAX and there are many participating artists in it. There is no information on the staff or cast in this series besides voice actor Katsumi Fukuhara as main character Yukiya. Frontier Works is the producer and GoHands is the studio animating it.







Inspired by house music from a young age, Yukiya spends his free time as a DJ for a crowd of one and uploads his videos online. Like any young teenager, he yearns for something greater than his current life. He wants recognition and importance, but breaking out of his comfort zone means he runs the risk of getting hurt, so the cycle continues. That is, until the day he crosses the line of no return and stumbles across a mysterious live broadcast that will change his world forever.