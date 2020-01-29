 SHIROBAKO: A New Trailer Has Released For The Upcoming Anime Film
Shirobako is getting a brand new anime film! With this a new trailer has begun streaming. Hit the jump to check out the awesome new footage!

The original TV anime, Shirobako ran from 2014-2015 and not much has really been heard from the series since. That all changed when the cast and crew at P.A. Works, that worked on the original series, and Musashino Animation were tasked with bringing the series Shirobako back from the depths in a brand new anime film. News of the upcoming movie had been making the rounds since late October and there had not been much more news about it since. Now a brand new trialer for the film has just been unveiled and can be seen below! 



Excited for the new film? Make sure to share your thoughts inthe comments section! Shirobako hits Japan theaters on February 29th.
