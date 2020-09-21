SK8 THE INFINITY: A New Skateboarding Themed Anime Is Coming To Japan Next Year

Skateboarding is getting the anime treatment thanks to the studio BONES. Hit the jump to check out the trailer to the new extreme sports anime SK8 the Infinity !

While a manga typically inspires most anime released in Japan, there are multiple classic series that are entirely original. With shows as early as Cowboy Bebop to more recent projects like The Great Pretender, there is always something very engaging about a completely original anime project.

Studio BONES (My Hero Academia) and director Hiroko Utsumi (Free! Endless Summer) are planning on capturing that magic of original stories again with a brand new sports-themed series! SK8 the Infinity is a new anime that revolves around youth underground skateboard racing. With fantastic action sequences, the series has a similar style to the K franchise and utilizes every trick animation has to offer!

Recently, Aniplex of America launched a brand new teaser for the series that gives fans a glimpse at the action and characters of the show. Promising to be nothing like what has been seen in the past, the only question now is if/when the show will make its way to the west!

Expect the series to arrive early next year and stay tuned for more announcements on the series!



Get ready for "SK8 the Infinity", a brand new, original anime from the all-star team featuring Hiroko Utsumi (Director), Ichiro Ohkouchi (Series Composition/Screenplay), Michinori Chiba (Character Design), and Animation Production by Bones! 🛹 pic.twitter.com/KWOXpafh9L — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) September 20, 2020

The anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race at an abandoned mine with no rules. Ranga, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S along with Reki. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."



SK8 the Infinity is coming to Japan in January 2021!