SLEEPY PRINCESS IN THE DEMON CASTLE: The Premiere Date Has Officially Been Announced Following A New Promo

A new promo for Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle offers up some fun new footage, along with a release date! Hit the jump to check out the new video and when to mark your calendars!

Released in 2016, Kagiji Kumanomata's Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle tells the story of a young princess who is kidnapped and put in a castle as a hostage; however, it's not all bad so long as she can beat her insomnia and get some sleep. Since its release, in the pages of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday, the series has published 14 volumes, with more chapters on the way.

Over the past few months, a brand new anime series has been announced that is based on the story. With only a few promos and a trailer, and some cast announcements, so far, many fans were wondering when the anime would actually release.

Thankfully, a brand new video has been released that confirms the show will be airing in Japan in early October! The show's original theme, "Kaimin! Anmin! Syalist Seikatsu" by Inori Minase was also revealed in the trailer.

With a new series that is for sure going to be great for the Halloween season, will you be watching the premiere? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below, and don't forget to check out the new trailer!





Sshhh! Princess Syalis is trying to get a good night's sleep. Some shut-eye. Forty winks. Catch some Z's. Long ago in olden times when people and demons lived together in—well, disharmony, really – a demon king kidnaps a human princess and imprisons her in his castle. Bereft, the princess's subjects beat their chests in anguish…until a hero arises to spearhead Project Rescue Our Princess! While waiting for her knight in shining armor, what's an imprisoned princess to do …? Teddy-bear guards with bat wings are all very well, but her dungeon cell is bo-o-o-ring! So, she decides to wile away the long hours by sleeping. Now if only she could get comfortable…and didn't suffer from insomnia…



Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle premieres in Japan on October 5th!