SNAKE EYES Earns A New Logo As Production On The G.I. JOE Spinoff Moves To Japan

After several major casting announcements, production on the G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes officially kicked off last October in Vancouver, and now the upcoming Paramount film is gearing up to film in Japan.



And to celebrate the occasion, a few members of the cast and crew received a traditional blessing at Hie-Jinja Shrine in Tokyo. Of course, that's not the only major development to occur, as the studio also revealed the official logo for Snake Eyes.



While the likes of Henry Golding, Andrew Koji and Iko Uwais were present at the ceremony, Samara Weaving and Úrsula Corberó, who are set to play Scarlet and the Baroness respectively, were noticeably absent. As a result, many have begun speculating that the Japanese shooting schedule will be focused on the origin of the titular hero.



Snake Eyes is directed by Robert Schwentke (RED) and is currently expected to hit theaters on October 16, 2020.