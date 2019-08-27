SOMALI AND THE FOREST SPIRIT: New Trailer Reveals Cast Members And New Song

New anime series Somali and the Forest Spirit has revealed a brand new trailer showing off an opening theme and cast. Hit the jump for more info!

In a world of monsters, spirits and humans, humans are the persecuted race and pushed nearly towards extinction. In this time a young human girl meets a golem and form a familial bond with one another that pushes the story, Somali and the Forest Spirit, forward. The manga series was created by Yako Gureishi in 2015. Recently, a new anime series has been announced and a brand new trailer has been revealed showing new cast members and original song. Check it out below!







Naotaro Moriyama's "Arigato wa Kocchi no Kotoba" will be original song, for the film. Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Somali and the Forest Spirit premiers this fall.

