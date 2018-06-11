SSSS.GRIDMAN English Dub Is Off This Week Due To Delay In Materials

The official Funimation Twitter account has announced that the English dub episode of SSSS.GRIDMAN will not be streaming this week due to delay in materials.The episode will be airing on November 17 and it will be a week behind from now on. Funimation asks fans to bear with them and that their goal is to bring quality dubs as soon as possible.



Akira Amemiya is the director, Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director and Keiichi Hasegawa writes the script. The opening theme is UNION by OxT and the ending them eis youthful beautiful by Maaya Uchida. The main voice cast is the following: Yume Miyamoto as Rikka Takarada, Reina Ueda as Akane Shinjou, Souma Saitou as Shou Utsumi, Yuuya Hirose as Yuuta Hibiki and Hikaru Midorikawa as Gridman.



Trigger is the studio animating the project and Funimation holds the English license. The show has been airing since October 7, 2018 and has a total of 12 episodes planned for its first season.

