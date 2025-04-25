New ULTRAMAN Series ULTRAMAN OMEGA Premieres In July

Tsuburaya Productions has officially announced that Ultraman Omega, the latest entry in the long-running Ultraman franchise, will premiere on July 5th at 9:00 a.m. JST (July 4th at 8:00 p.m. EDT). The new series will air on six TV Tokyo channels and, for the first time in franchise history, will be broadcast and streamed simultaneously worldwide. Check out the official trailer for the new series down below:

Ultraman Omega promises an unprecedented global launch, aiming to bring the beloved giant hero to an even wider international audience. To support this initiative, the show will be dubbed in 10 languages: English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Taiwanese, Korean, Thai, Bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese, Malay, and Hindi. Subtitles will also be available in 14 languages, covering major world languages such as Spanish (both Latin American and Castilian dialects), Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, and Tagalog. This marks a significant step in the franchise's ongoing efforts to reach new fans across multiple continents.

In a further first for the series, Ultraman Omega will premiere simultaneously in South Korea via the Anibox channel, highlighting the growing popularity of Ultraman throughout Asia.

The series stars Shori Kondo, known for roles in Patch, Haikyuu!!, and the 2023 Hunter x Hunter stage plays, as the protagonist Sorato Okida. Khoi Dao, a popular voice actor recognized for his work in anime and video games, will voice Sorato in the English dub, bringing an added layer of international appeal to the character.

Masayoshi Takesue takes on the role of lead director, while seasoned writers Toshizo Nemoto and Junichiro Ashiki serve as the series script supervisors and head writers. This team promises a blend of classic Ultraman themes and exciting new storytelling directions for both longtime fans and newcomers.

The announcement follows the success of Ultraman Arc, which premiered in Japan on July 6, 2024. Ultraman Arc also featured a global release with multiple language options, but Ultraman Omega will expand on that effort with even more dubbing and subtitling support to ensure a truly worldwide premiere experience.

With new heroes, expansive accessibility, and simultaneous international broadcast, Ultraman Omega looks poised to be one of the biggest and most ambitious entries in the Ultraman franchise to date. Fans around the world can prepare for a fresh journey into the cosmos as Sorato Okida steps up to become humanity's next shining protector.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Are you an Ultraman fan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!