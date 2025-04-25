GHOST IN THE SHELL Director Mamoru Oshii Criticizes Political Correctness In Anime And Game Industry

In a recent interview, Legendary director Mamoru Oshii criticizes political correctness in anime and games. Calling it a threat to artistic freedom and admiration in entertainment.

In a recent interview with Pia News, acclaimed Japanese director Mamoru Oshii voiced his concerns over the growing influence of political correctness in the entertainment industry, particularly within the realms of anime and video games. Known for his genre-defining work on Ghost in the Shell, Patlabor, and Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade, Oshii is widely regarded as one of the most influential anime filmmakers of the past four decades.

When asked about contemporary changes in media, Oshii did not mince words or hold back on his thoughts, expressing what he called a “strong aversion” to political correctness as it applies to his creative fields.

It’s directly related to my work,” Oshii said. “So I have a strong aversion to bringing political correctness into the world of games and anime. Because everyone who plays games wants beautiful and cute girls. I feel the same way.

He went on to clarify that while the original intent of political correctness, which was supporting marginalized communities, is seen as noble and necessary in a mature society. He believes it has shifted too far in the direction of forced representation and corporate exploitation.

Political correctness started from the idea of giving legitimacy to the socially weak. There is nothing wrong with that,” Oshii explained. “However, the problem is that it has taken that as its starting point and made the socially weak into the strong.

Oshii criticized institutions and corporations that, in his view, have monetized political correctness. He claimed that consulting firms charge exorbitant fees to advise media companies on how to adapt content, and he suggested that this leads to disingenuous creative decisions.

Game companies ask for hundreds of millions of yen from them,” he said, implying that the process is often driven more by profit than principle.

On a more philosophical note, Oshii lamented what he sees as the erosion of admiration and aspiration in entertainment.

Basically, it’s based on admiration! If you deny admiration, entertainment loses its reason for existence as entertainment,” he said. “In the past, even if you said ‘beautiful,’ people would say it was discriminatory. Western games are really terrible [because of political correctness].

Oshii’s comments have sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans agree with his stance on creative freedom and authenticity, others have criticized his remarks as dismissive of broader efforts toward inclusivity and representation in media.

As political correctness continues to be a topic of debate in global entertainment, Oshii’s comments highlight the ongoing tension between artistic vision and social responsibility a conversation that is far from over.

What are your thoughts on his comments? Do you agree or disagree with him? Let us know your thoughts on the article below, while keeping it polite and non-offensive to fellow users!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!

