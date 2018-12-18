STAND MY HEROES Reveals Additional Staff And Character Designs

The mobile game adapted into anime series, Stand My Heroes , has revealed additional staff members and character designs. Here is more information on the series.

The official dengekionline website has shared additional staff members for the upcoming mystery romance anime series Stand My Heroes. Hideyo Yamamoto is directing the series, Sayaka Harada is under series composition, Yukie Takayama is in charge of character design, fox capture plan produces the music and M.S.C is the studio animating the project.

The following actors join the show: Tomohito Takatsuka, Tetsuya Kakihara, Takuya Eguchi, Yoshitaka Yamaya, Yuusuke Shirai, Seiichirou Yamashita , Taku Yashiro, Yuuma Uchida, Koutarou Nishiyama, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Daiki Yamashita, Yoshiki Nakajima, Chiharu Sawashiro, Yuuichirou Umehara and Toshiki Masuda.

The new actors join the confirmed voice cast for the series: Yuki Kaji as Haru Natsume, Natsuki Hanae as Koutarou Yui, Kousuke Toriumi as Satoru Watabe, Tomoaki Maeno as Daisuke Seki, Daisuke Namikawa as Shun Imaooji and Tomokazu Sugita as Itsuki Aoyama. There is no information on the staff or themes for the series.

Stand My Heroes is originally a puzzle game that can be found in both the Google Play and App Store for free. The game describes itself as a beauty illustration meeting unpredictable drama meeting addictive puzzles.









