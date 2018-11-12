STAR BLAZERS: SPACE BATTLESHIP YAMATO Has Been Removed From Crunchyroll
Both sci-fi films Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 and Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 have been removed from the Crunchyroll streaming platform. Due to the Crunchyroll x Funimation partnership ending, both titles have their English-dubbed versions streaming in FunimationNow. However, the English-subtitled versions are not available anymore.
Studio Xebec's upcoming action military sci-fi anime film, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato has been removed from the Crunchyroll catalog. Here is more information on the series.
The series of films is the directed by Nobuyoshi Habara, Makoto Hoshino is the episode director, Harutoshi Fukui writes the script and is under series composition and Kouichi Yamadera has theme song performances. The main characters are: Susumu Kodai (played by Daisuke Ono) and Yuki Mori (played by Houko Kuwashima).
Production I.G, Bandai Visual, OLM, Lantis, Shochiku, Asatsu DK, Bandai, Banpresto and Bandai Namco Entertainment produce this series. Funimation has the English license and Xebec is the studio animating it. There are a total of 22 episodes planned for this series, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 marks the sixth, 16 more to go.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]