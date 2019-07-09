STEVEN UNIVERSE THE MOVIE Features A Nod To The Iconic Motorcycle Slide From AKIRA
Steven Universe might have ended in January but it's movie continuation only just arrived. Cartoon Network recently took to social media to point out an awesome Easter Egg which features in Steven Universe The Movie and makes reference to an iconic moment from Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira.
Cartoon Network's recent Steven Universe animated film features a slick reference to Katsuhiro Otomo's popular Akira anime film. Hit the jump to find out more...
There's a moment in the well-known anime film in which the film's main character slides their motorcycle perpendicular to the direction that the viewer is facing. In the Steven Universe film, the character by the name of Connie emerges from a portal atop a lion performs the same stunt.
As was pointed out by the replies to Cartoon Network's tweet, Steven Universe The Movie isn't the first animated film/show to feature an almost one-for-one recreation of the iconic Akira moment.
Check out all of the relevant tweets below (via Toonado):
