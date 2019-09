STEVEN UNIVERSE THE MOVIE Features A Nod To The Iconic Motorcycle Slide From AKIRA

Iconic motorcycle slide from #Akira, recreated in #StevenUniverseTheMovie with Connie and Lion! 🏍️🦁 Here's a #Toonami version compared to the movie.



Download SU Movie on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu or watch this Saturday on #CartoonNetwork!



🎨: shanedering/Instagram pic.twitter.com/P5tIUOFt0l — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) September 5, 2019

The Akira bike slide homage. pic.twitter.com/ueazyNogag — Some Guy (@thelastfour) August 17, 2018

Steven Universe might have ended in January but it's movie continuation only just arrived.recently took to social media to point out an awesome Easter Egg which features in Steven Universe The Movie and makes reference to an iconic moment from Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira.There's a moment in the well-known anime film in which the film's main character slides their motorcycle perpendicular to the direction that the viewer is facing. In the Steven Universe film, the character by the name of Connie emerges from a portal atop a lion performs the same stunt.As was pointed out by the replies to Cartoon Network's tweet, Steven Universe The Movie isn't the first animated film/show to feature an almost one-for-one recreation of the iconic Akira moment.Check out all of the relevant tweets below (via):