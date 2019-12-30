SWORD ART ONLINE Illustrator's 2nd Art Collection Book Will Land In March 2020
On the official Twitter account for KADOKAWA /Ascii Media Works' light novel imprint Dengeki Bunko, it has been announced that the second art collection book from Reki Kawahara's well known Sword Art Online series drawn by abec is set to be landing in stores on March 27th of 2020! Check out the official tweet down below:
It has been announced that the 2nd art collection book of Sword Art Online will be making its debut in March of 2020! Hit the jump to get the full details!
The illustrator known as BUNBUN has been with the series since its launch in April 2009. His first SAO art collection book "Sword Art Online abec Art Works" featuring illustrations from the novel's first nine volumes, magazines, posters, and character designs for the anime, made its debut in Japan in January 2016, later on the English edition was published by Yen Press in November 2017. The cover of the new book will be drawn by him as well! As of now that is about all the details we know about the book at this point, so stay tuned for updates on how you can get your hands on a copy of the book!
Fans should also keep their eyes out for more Sword Art Online news, it has been announced the "Sword Art Online 10th Anniversary Special" will be released on March 31st, 2020!
Are you a fan of Sword Art Online? Do you read the manga or watch the anime? Let us know your answers and thoughts on the news by leaving us a comment down below and stay tuned for more news!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]