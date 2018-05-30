Other Headlines Pictures

SWORD ART ONLINE ORDINAL SCALE: Pre-orders Now Open For Exclusive Asuna: Undine Figure

Pre-orders have officially opened up for the exclusive Asuna: Undine figure from the Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale anime film. Hit the jump to check it out!

Albedo | 5/30/2018
Recently over on Otaku Mode pre-orders have opened up for the new exclusive figure of Asuna in her Undine character. The figure is Asunas character in the most recent film Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale. The Asuna: Undine figure is part of the Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale series. Continue reading down below for more information on the product!

The figure is fully painted and is not articulated. The figure is made at 1/7 scale and comes in at a height of 230 mm or 9.1". The site left the description for the figure as:

Asuna is absolutely stunning in her Undine character form from ALfheim Online, and now you can admire that beauty and strength from Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale with this magnificent figure in 1/7 scale at a height of 9.1”!

Sculpted by Kan Takahama for Emontoys, Asuna is posed for combat with a beautiful swirl coming up around her from the base as her semi-transparent wings flutter behind her. Both her beauty and fearlessness are on display for this design making it an excellent item for any SAO fan.

Here is a look at some of the screenshots of the figure down below for your viewing pleasure:

The figure will retail for $157.99 US dollars and is expected to arrive in January of 2019. If you want to check out the full product page and purchase it, click here.

What are your thoughts on the Asuna: Undine figure? Are you going to pre-order it? Have you watched the Sword Art Online anime? Let us know all of your answers by leaving a comment in the comment section down below!
