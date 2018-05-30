SWORD ART ONLINE ORDINAL SCALE: Pre-orders Now Open For Exclusive Asuna: Undine Figure

Asuna is absolutely stunning in her Undine character form from ALfheim Online, and now you can admire that beauty and strength from Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale with this magnificent figure in 1/7 scale at a height of 9.1”!
Sculpted by Kan Takahama for Emontoys, Asuna is posed for combat with a beautiful swirl coming up around her from the base as her semi-transparent wings flutter behind her. Both her beauty and fearlessness are on display for this design making it an excellent item for any SAO fan.