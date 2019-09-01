TEASING MASTER TAKAGI-SAN Announces Its Second Season
The official Gessan magazine has announced the development of a second season for the anime adaptation of author Souichirou Yamamoto's comedy slice of life manga series Teasing Master Takagi-san. Their is no information on the new season, as soon as more details pop up, we will let you know.
Author Souichirou Yamamoto's manga inspired an anime series of the same name that aired from January 8, 2018 to March 26, 2018 and has 12 episodes. The anime series was animated by studio Shin-Ei Animation, Funimation has the North American license, Takahiro Enomoto is the sound director, Touko Machida/fumi Tsubota wrote the script. The series also has an OVA that aired on July 12, 2018 and was animated by the same studio as well as featured the same cast.
With a smirk, the mischievous middle school boy Nishikata glances over at Takagi, the girl seated next to him in class. He has just devised a master plan to finally get back at her for all the merciless teasing inflicted upon him. As he is about to set his plan into motion, Takagi intervenes with a single comment that halts Nishikata right in his tracks. She had turned the tables on him yet again.
"If you blush, you lose." That has been the unwritten rule set between the two ever since they encountered one another in middle school. Day after day, loss after loss, Nishikata strives to see Takagi red with embarrassment, but his futile attempts are only met by further ridicule. Beyond this vicious cycle of trying to outwit one another, will their relationship ever evolve?
Teasing Master Takagi-san can be found in Crunchyroll
