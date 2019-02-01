TENCHI MUYO! Anime Series Will Receive A Fifth OVA

The anime adaptation of author Hitoshi Okuda's comedy harem manga series, Tenchi Muyo! , will receive a fifth OVA and has revealed the amount of episodes it will have. Here is more.

The official tenchi_zin Twitter account has revealed that a fifth OVA is in development for the comedy harem anime series Tenchi Muyo!. The new OVA will have 6 episodes in total with no other information right now. As soon as more details pop up, we will let you know.



The series started with an OVA back in 1992 from studios AIC and C2C. The series ran from 1992 to September 13, 2017 and has 24 episodes in total. Pioneer and Funimation have the North American license and here are the directors: Hiroki Hayashi, Kenichi Yatani and Hidetoshi Takahashi.



The first manga series was written by Hitoshi Okuda and Fujimi Shobo published it in the Comic Dragon Jr. magazine from December 16, 1994 to June 9, 2000 with 12 volumes in total.



The franchise started many other anime serie like: Tenchi Universe, Tenchi in Tokyo, Tenchi Muyo! GXP and Ai Tenchi Muyo!. Three feature films were adapted as well: Tenchi the Movie: Tenchi Muyo in Love,

Tenchi the Movie 2: The Daughter of Darkness and

Tenchi Forever! The Movie.