THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Reveals Additional Cast Members

The official That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime website has shared new cast member and their respective characters joining the show and if you thought the world of this slime got big in recent episodes, these new characters will only make the world bigger. Here are the new cast members and official character designs (the character descriptions are taken from Crunchyroll):









Yasuaki Takumi as Karion, a 500 year old "new generation" Demon King who is the "Beastmaster" of the Beast Kingdom of Yuurazania.







Yutaka Aoyama as Myorumairu, an influential merchant from the kingdom of Burumund. Myorumairu is both the chairman of the Burumund shopping district and also a loan shark.







Natsuki Hanae as Yuki, a former student of Shizu who originally came from Japan. Yuki serves as the Guild Master of the Adventurers' Guild in the kingdom of Ingracia, and he loves manga.







Ayaka Asai as Kenya, a member of a group of children who were incompletely summoned. Kenya is the leader of the pack and has a lively disposition.







Shizuka Ishigami as Ryota, one of the children who were incompletely summoned. Ryota has a shy personality, but he generally gets along well with Kenya.







Gen Satou as Geiru, one of the children who were incompletely summoned. At 11 years old, he is the eldest of the group.







Haruka Shiraishi as Alice, one of the children who were incompletely summoned. At 9 years old, Alice is the youngest of the group, and she's also a bit of a tomboy.







And Asuza Tadokoro as Kuroe, one of the children who were incompletely summoned. Kuroe is a quiet child who loves books.

Anzu Haruno as Ramilis, a tiny fairy who is also a Demon King and the queen of the "Spirit Den" where spirits and fairies dwell. Ramilis has the "Little World" unique skill, which allows her to summon a vast subspace labyrinth.Yasuaki Takumi as Karion, a 500 year old "new generation" Demon King who is the "Beastmaster" of the Beast Kingdom of Yuurazania.Yutaka Aoyama as Myorumairu, an influential merchant from the kingdom of Burumund. Myorumairu is both the chairman of the Burumund shopping district and also a loan shark.Natsuki Hanae as Yuki, a former student of Shizu who originally came from Japan. Yuki serves as the Guild Master of the Adventurers' Guild in the kingdom of Ingracia, and he loves manga.Ayaka Asai as Kenya, a member of a group of children who were incompletely summoned. Kenya is the leader of the pack and has a lively disposition.Shizuka Ishigami as Ryota, one of the children who were incompletely summoned. Ryota has a shy personality, but he generally gets along well with Kenya.Gen Satou as Geiru, one of the children who were incompletely summoned. At 11 years old, he is the eldest of the group.Haruka Shiraishi as Alice, one of the children who were incompletely summoned. At 9 years old, Alice is the youngest of the group, and she's also a bit of a tomboy.And Asuza Tadokoro as Kuroe, one of the children who were incompletely summoned. Kuroe is a quiet child who loves books.

The second cour starts on January 7. Yasuhito Kikuchi is directing the series, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director and Miho Karasawa has a theme song performance. The opening theme is Nameless story by Takuma Terashima and the ending theme is Another colony by TRUE.

The manga series inspired from the light novel original media format has been publishing since March 2015, is written by Kawakami, Taiki and Fuse and Shounen Sirius serializes it. Kodansha USA has the English license and has 9 volumes out right now.