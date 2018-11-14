THE COST OF SMILES Reveals Additional Cast And Visuals

Tatsunoko Production's upcoming original anime series, Egao no Daika , has released additional casting information and character visuals. Here is more information on the series.

egaonodika website has shared additional voice cast and character visuals for the upcoming original anime The Cost of Smiles. The characters revealed are 6 in total and are wearing the same uniform. The website has a ton of information on the series and characters, check it out if you want to learn more about the series.



The voice actors are Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Joshua Ingram, Rina Satou as Leila Etoile, Nobutosho Canna as Harold Miller, Ryoutarou Okiayu as Izana Langford, Makoto Koichi as Uni Vanquish, Junya Enoki as Rene Vanquish. These new actors join the previously announced The officiahas shared additional voice cast and character visuals for the upcoming original anime The Cost of Smiles. The characters revealed are 6 in total and are wearing the same uniform. The website has a ton of information on the series and characters, check it out if you want to learn more about the series.The voice actors are Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Joshua Ingram, Rina Satou as Leila Etoile, Nobutosho Canna as Harold Miller, Ryoutarou Okiayu as Izana Langford, Makoto Koichi as Uni Vanquish, Junya Enoki as Rene Vanquish. These new actors join the previously announced

Yumiri Hanamori as Yuuki and Saori Hayami as Stella.

The series will premiere in January 4, 2019. Toshimasa Suzuki is directing the anime, Shinichi Inozume is under series composition, naoto Nakamura handles the character design, Tsubasa Ito produces the music and Tatsunoko Productions animates the project. The opening theme is Egao no Kanata by Chiho feat majiko and the ending is Kono Sekai ni Hanataba o by kimi no orphee.