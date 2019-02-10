The G.I. JOE Spinoff SNAKE EYES Has Reportedly Cast Haruka Abe In An Undisclosed Role
Following the recent casting of Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist) as the Baroness in the G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes, a new report has unveiled yet another significant casting decision.
Úrsula Corberó signed on to play the Baroness last week, and now a new report confirms Haruka Abe has also joined the cast of the Henry Golding-led Snake Eyes film from Paramount Pictures and Skydance...
While details on the role haven't been disclosed, The Wrap is reporting that Girl/Haji star Haruka Abe has joined the cast of the forthcoming Robert Schwentke-directed featured from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
Aside from Corberó, Abe joins a roster of actors that also includes Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as Snake Eyes and Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow.
Touting a script from Beauty and The Beast screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos, Snake Eyes is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 16, 2020 and will be the third live-action G.I. Joe film following the release of G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.
