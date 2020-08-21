THE GREAT PRETENDER: Last Batch Of Episodes Coming To Netflix In Japan Next Month

In Japan, the last four episodes of the hit anime The Great Pretender will be released late next month! Hit the jump for more information on the last few episodes!

One of the newest and most visually appealing anime to release in Japan has been Wit Studio's The Great Pretender. The show tells the story of a swindler who ends up trying to pull a fast one on a guy who ends up having connections to a lot of dangerous people.

Initially premiering this past June, in Japan, on Netflix, the series has been releasing cases every few weeks. Each case contains a collection of episodes, and there are four cases in total. As of now, not only has the series released three cases, but the show has also begun to air on Japanese television and Netflix in the US.

Recently, Wit Studio's last announcement revealed the final official episodes (15-23) would be coming out later next month! Case 4: Wizard of the Far East looks to be shaping up to be a shocking and fun conclusion to the series.

Whether or not a continuation of the series will happen has yet to be seen, but for now, these new episodes will sure to be a delight. Make sure to share your thoughts on the new episodes in the usual spot!





Makoto Edamura is supposedly Japan's greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry- a much higher-level 'confidence man,' in control of the mafias. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman's dirty jobs...!



The Great Pretender Case 4 will hit Netflix in Japan on September 21st!